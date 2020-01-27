Inuyasha Anime Gets Smartphone RPG This Year

From Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross company Hammer Entertainment

Korean developer Hammer Entertainment announced on Monday that it is developing an iOS and Android smartphone action role-playing game based on the Inuyasha franchise titled Inuyasha - Yomigaeru Monogatari ( Inuyasha - The Awakening Story). Inuyasha 's first ever mobile game in Japan will debut in the first half of this year.

The game is billed as the first full 3D app game based on Inuyasha , and will feature Inuyasha, Kagome, and other characters whom the player can befriend as the story progresses. Players can go on raids and fight other players as they explore the world.

Hammer Entertainment also worked on The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross ( Nanatsu no Taizai ~Hikari to Yami no Grand Cross) smartphone role-playing game.

Rumiko Takahashi launched the original manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 1996, and ended it in 2008. Viz Media licensed and published all 56 volumes of the manga in North America, and it describes the series:

After falling into an old well and into ancient Japan, Kagome discovers that her destiny is linked to the dog-like half demon called Inuyasha! As Kagome learns more about her connection to the past and to Inuyasha, she comes into conflict with the terrible demons that are drawn to the Shikon Jewel, including Inuyasha's own half brother, Sesshomaru. Finding the shards of the Shikon Jewel is going to require powerful magic, strange allies, and a strong heart. Kagome's got plenty of heart, but she's going to need Inuyasha's help for the rest of it, and he may not be so willing to lend a hand!

The 167-episode anime series based on the manga ran from 2000-2004. A 26-episode sequel anime titled InuYasha: The Final Act then ran from 2009-2010. The series has inspired four movies and a 30-minute anime short.

