HBO Max Adds The Promised Neverland, Inuyasha, Mob Psycho 100, Madoka Magica, Aldnoah.Zero Anime

Crunchyroll adds 5 series to HBO Max on August 4

HBO Max and Crunchyroll announced on Monday that the HBO Max streaming service will add Aldnoah.Zero, Inuyasha, Mob Psycho 100, The Promised Neverland, and Puella Magi Madoka Magica on August 4.

HBO Max launched on May 27. Crunchyroll offered 17 anime series at launch, and added four more in June. Crunchyroll will offer more anime for HBO Max every quarter. Crunchyroll previously confirmed that only select content from Crunchyroll will be available on HBO Max.

HBO Max is also streaming the "entire Studio Ghibli film library" of 21 feature films from GKIDS. This deal marks the first time that Studio Ghibli films are streaming on any platform. Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service, Ponyo, Castle in the Sky, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya, and other films debuted at launch.

Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Rooster Teeth are also offering content through the service.

The HBO Max streaming service costs US$14.99 per month. The service will eventually offer about 10,000 hours of content. It features content from other WarnerMedia brands, such as Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, and Looney Tunes.

WarnerMedia announced a reorganization of its divisions in March 2019 that brought many of its subsidiaries and brands — including Otter Media (Ellation, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, VRV), Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Boomerang — into a single "Global Kids & Young Adults" unit.

Sources: Email correspondence, Warner Media