HBO Max to Launch With 17 Anime From Crunchyroll

WarnerMedia and Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that Crunchyroll will offer 17 anime series on the HBO Max streaming service when it launches on May 27. Crunchyroll will offer more anime for HBO Max every quarter.

The anime debuting as launch titles on the service include:

In addition, the Hunter x Hunter and Death Note anime will be available on the service within one year after its launch.

HBO Max will offer GKIDS ' "entire Studio Ghibli film library" of 21 feature films this spring. This deal marks the first time that Studio Ghibli films will stream on any platform. Spirited Away , My Neighbor Totoro , Princess Mononoke , Howl's Moving Castle , Kiki's Delivery Service , Ponyo , Castle in the Sky , The Tale of the Princess Kaguya , and other films will be available at launch.

Cartoon Network , Adult Swim , and Rooster Teeth will also offer content through the service. Crunchyroll confirmed that only select content from Crunchyroll will be available on HBO Max. Crunchyroll 's own platform will remain as the only service to offer the company's full library.

The HBO Max streaming service will cost US$14.99 per month, and select titles will be available at launch. The service will eventually offer about 10,000 hours of content. It will feature content from other WarnerMedia brands, such as Warner Bros. , New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN , TNT , TBS, truTV, The CW , Turner Classic Movies , and Looney Tunes.

WarnerMedia announced a reorganization of its divisions in March 2019 that brought many of its subsidiaries and brands — including Otter Media (Ellation, Crunchyroll , Rooster Teeth , VRV ), Cartoon Network , Adult Swim , and Boomerang — into a single "Global Kids & Young Adults" unit.

Source: Press release