HBO Max Adds Death Note, Hunter x Hunter, Food Wars!, Tower of God Anime

The HBO Max streaming service added the Death Note , Hunter x Hunter , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate , and Tower of God anime in June.

The service added all 37 episodes of Death Note on June 16, the first 99 episodes of the 2011 Hunter x Hunter anime on June 23, and Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate (the fourth season of Food Wars! ) on June 30. The service added the Tower of God anime on June 19, and it is adding episodes on a delayed schedule after they premiere on Crunchyroll .

HBO Max launched on May 27. Crunchyroll offered 17 anime series at launch, and it will offer more anime for HBO Max every quarter. The service had previously revealed that the Hunter x Hunter and Death Note anime would be available on the service within one year after its launch.

The anime from Crunchyroll that debuted as launch titles on the service include:

HBO Max is also streaming the "entire Studio Ghibli film library" of 21 feature films. This deal marks the first time that Studio Ghibli films will stream on any platform. Spirited Away , My Neighbor Totoro , Princess Mononoke , Howl's Moving Castle , Kiki's Delivery Service , Ponyo , Castle in the Sky , The Tale of the Princess Kaguya , and other films debuted at launch.

Cartoon Network , Adult Swim , and Rooster Teeth will also offer content through the service. Crunchyroll confirmed that only select content from Crunchyroll will be available on HBO Max. Crunchyroll 's own platform will remain as the only service to offer the company's full library.

The HBO Max streaming service costs US$14.99 per month. The service will eventually offer about 10,000 hours of content. It will feature content from other WarnerMedia brands, such as Warner Bros. , New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN , TNT , TBS, truTV, The CW , Turner Classic Movies , and Looney Tunes.

WarnerMedia announced a reorganization of its divisions in March 2019 that brought many of its subsidiaries and brands — including Otter Media (Ellation, Crunchyroll , Rooster Teeth , VRV ), Cartoon Network , Adult Swim , and Boomerang — into a single "Global Kids & Young Adults" unit.

Thanks to LegitPancake for the news tip.

