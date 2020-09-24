Dragon Quest XI S Game Reveals TGS Trailer, 6 Million Copies Shipped

Game will also release on Epic Games Store on December 4 alongside PS4, Xbox One, Steam,

Square Enix began streaming the TGS 2020 trailer on Thursday for its Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition game. The official Twitter account for the game also revealed on Thursday that the game has a shipped 6 million copies worldwide, including digital sales.

Square Enix also announced on Thursday that will launch the game on the Epic Games Store on December 4 in addition to the previously announced PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store . This marks the first time the Dragon Quest series is getting a release on an Xbox platform. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

The game, an enhanced version of the Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age ( Dragon Quest XI: Sugisarishi Toki o Motomete ) game, launched for Nintendo Switch in September 2019.

The original game shipped in Japan for PS4 and Nintendo 3DS in July 2017.

Square Enix describes the game:

A young man, about to participate in his village's coming of age ceremony, heads off to the top of the local lookout point alongside his childhood friend. After a series of unexpected events, this intrepid adventurer learns he is the reincarnation of a legendary hero from a forgotten age.

The young hero sets forth into an unknown world on a journey to unravel the mystery of his past…but the welcome he receives is far from warm.

Upon revealing his identity to the King, the hero is branded as “The Darkspawn” and hunted by a relentless army.

Fleeing from his pursuers, the hero assembles a band of endearing adventurers who believe he is actually the Luminary reborn. He and his newfound companions embark on a quest that will take them across continents and over vast oceans as they learn of an ominous threat facing the world.