TIFF Screens 'Josee, The Tiger and the Fish,' Looking for Magical Doremi

Festival takes place on October 31-November 9

The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) announced last Friday that it will screen the Josee, The Tiger and the Fish and Looking for Magical DoReMi films during the event. The event will be held from October 31 to November 9 at EX Theater Roppongi and other Tokyo theaters.

The event will also feature special programs for the Pokémon and Super Sentai franchises, although the announcement did not specifically mention film screenings.

BONES ' anime film of Seiko Tanabe 's short story Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ) will open in Japan on December 25, delayed from its scheduled summer opening due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Kotaro Tamura ( Noragami , Noragami Aragoto ) is directing the anime.

Looking for Magical DoReMi ( Majo Minarai o Sagashite ) is the brand-new anime film commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Ojamajo Doremi magical girl anime franchise . It will open on November 13 after a COVID-19 delay. Toei and Toei Animation announced in March that they were postponing the May 15 opening of the movie due to production issues, and later rescheduled the anime for fall. Junichi Sato ( Sailor Moon , Aria , Princess Tutu ), the director of the original Ojamajo Doremi anime, is directing the new film alongside Yū Kamatani ( Precure franchise episode director) at Toei Animation .