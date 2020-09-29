Monster Hunter Explore Smartphone Game Shuts Down in November

Successor to Monster Hunter Smart launched in 2015

The official Twitter account for CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter Explore smartphone game announced on Monday that the game will end service on November 27.

CAPCOM launched the game in 2015 as a successor to the earlier Monster Hunter Smart game.

The latest game in the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter World , launched worldwide on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2018. The game has 15 million copies in circulation (both physical and digital) as of January 2, the highest number in CAPCOM 's history. The overall Monster Hunter franchise has more than 61 million copies in sales as of January 15.

Source: Monster Hunter Explore's Twitter account via Siliconera