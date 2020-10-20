Miyamoto Sakura ga Kawaii Dake no Shōsetsu no Manga. Ends

The November issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge published the final chapter of Nagian 's Miyamoto Sakura ga Kawaii Dake no Shōsetsu no Manga. (Just a Manga Based on a Novel About Sakura Miyamoto Being Cute) on Saturday . Kodansha will publish the manga's second compiled book volume on November 17.

The manga adapts Daisuke Suzuki 's Miyamoto Sakura ga Kawaii Dake no Shōsetsu. (Just a Novel About Sakura Miyamoto Being Cute) light novel series. The story centers on the everyday life of Hikaru Ōgami and his childhood friend Sakura Miyamoto.

The manga launched in Shonen Magazine Edge on January 17 earlier this year. Kodansha published the first volume on July 17. Suzuki and illustrator Rurudo launched the light novel series with the first volume in February 2019, and published the fourth volume on July 20.

Nagian previously drew the manga adaptation of Touka Takei and CUTEG 's Kanojo ga Flag o Oraretara ( If Her Flag Breaks ) light novel series.

Suzuki previously wrote the Onii-chan Dakedo Ai Sae Areba Kankei Nai yo ne light novel series, which ended in January 2019 with 12 volumes. The novels previously inspired a manga by Kokū Rokusyo , as well as a television anime adaptation in 2012. Funimation streamed the anime, and also released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.