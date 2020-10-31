×
Funimation App to be Available on Xbox Series X|S at Launch

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video listed as being available on Xbox Series X|S

Funimation confirmed on Friday that its app will be available for the Xbox Series X console and Xbox Series S console at launch.

Microsoft will release its next-generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles on November 10. The Xbox Series X will retail at US$499, and the Xbox Series S will cost US$299.

Microsoft has announced 30 launch titles for the console, including Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

While Microsoft has not specifically stated what apps will be on the Xbox Series X|S, the Microsoft Store is listing that apps like Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video are marked as being available on both new consoles.

Funimation's app will also be available on the PlayStation 5 at launch on November 12.

Source: Funimation's website and Twitter account

