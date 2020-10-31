Funimation App to be Available on Xbox Series X|S at Launch

listed as being available on Xbox Series X|S

Funimation confirmed on Friday that its app will be available for the Xbox Series X console and Xbox Series S console at launch.

Microsoft will release its next-generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles on November 10. The Xbox Series X will retail at US$499, and the Xbox Series S will cost US$299.

Microsoft has announced 30 launch titles for the console, including Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition and Yakuza: Like a Dragon .

While Microsoft has not specifically stated what apps will be on the Xbox Series X|S, the Microsoft Store is listing that apps like Crunchyroll , Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video are marked as being available on both new consoles.

Funimation 's app will also be available on the PlayStation 5 at launch on November 12.