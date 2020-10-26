Funimation App Will Be Available on PS5 at Launch

Funimation announced on Friday that its Funimation App will be available on the PlayStation 5 console at launch.

Other apps that will be available at launch include Crunchyroll , Netflix , YouTube , Spotify, Disney+ , Apple TV , and Twitch . Amazon Prime Video , Hulu , and other apps will arrive later.

The PS5 will launch with an optional Media Remote device built for navigating the console's media environment, and the remote will include dedicated launch buttons for Disney+ , Netflix , Spotify and YouTube .

The PS5 will launch in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12. The console will launch in the rest of the world on November 19. The PS5 will retail for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) will retail for US$399.99.