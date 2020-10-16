Microsoft Announces 30 Launch-Day Games for Xbox Series X/S Consoles

Microsoft announced 30 launch titles for its Xbox Series X console and Xbox Series S console on Thursday.

The following optimized games will be available for the consoles on November 10:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Borderlands 3

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale

Dead by Daylight

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Grounded

King Oddball

Maneater

Manifold Garden

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Planet Coaster

Sea of Thieves

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Touryst

War Thunder

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yes, Your Grace

Microsoft will release its next-generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles on November 10. The Xbox Series X will retail at US$499, and the Xbox Series S will cost US$299.

Source: Xbox's website