Microsoft Announces 30 Launch-Day Games for Xbox Series X/S Consoles
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Microsoft announced 30 launch titles for its Xbox Series X console and Xbox Series S console on Thursday.
The following optimized games will be available for the consoles on November 10:
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Borderlands 3
- Bright Memory 1.0
- Cuisine Royale
- Dead by Daylight
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- DIRT 5
- Enlisted
- Evergate
- The Falconeer
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 4
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- Grounded
- King Oddball
- Maneater
- Manifold Garden
- NBA 2K21
- Observer: System Redux
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Planet Coaster
- Sea of Thieves
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Touryst
- War Thunder
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yes, Your Grace
Microsoft will release its next-generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles on November 10. The Xbox Series X will retail at US$499, and the Xbox Series S will cost US$299.
Source: Xbox's website