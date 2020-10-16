News
Microsoft Announces 30 Launch-Day Games for Xbox Series X/S Consoles

posted on by Adriana Hazra

Microsoft announced 30 launch titles for its Xbox Series X console and Xbox Series S console on Thursday.

The following optimized games will be available for the consoles on November 10:

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Borderlands 3
  • Bright Memory 1.0
  • Cuisine Royale
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
  • DIRT 5
  • Enlisted
  • Evergate
  • The Falconeer
  • Fortnite
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Gears 5
  • Gears Tactics
  • Grounded
  • King Oddball
  • Maneater
  • Manifold Garden
  • NBA 2K21
  • Observer: System Redux
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Planet Coaster
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Tetris Effect: Connected
  • The Touryst
  • War Thunder
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
  • Watch Dogs: Legion
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon
  • Yes, Your Grace

Microsoft will release its next-generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles on November 10. The Xbox Series X will retail at US$499, and the Xbox Series S will cost US$299.

Source: Xbox's website

