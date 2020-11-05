YOASOBI performs opening song "Kaibutsu"

The live-streamed " Fuji TV Anime Lineup Unveiling 2020" event debuted a new promotional video for the anime of Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga on Thursday. The video announces the second anime season's January 5 premiere on Netflix in Japan and features the opening theme song "Kaibutsu" (Monster) by the duo YOASOBI.





The first episode will premiere exclusively on Netflix in Japan on January 5, 2021, and then a new episode will stream every Thursday. The series will then air in Fuji TV 's +Ultra timeslot starting from January 6 at 24:55 (effectively, January 7 at 12:55 a.m.), as well as on other stations at different times.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2016. The manga ended on October 8, and Akita Shoten published the manga's 21st volume on the same day.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it's personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar—an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust? Last night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student was killed and eaten. Among the members of the drama club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Legoshi, a large wolf. But he wouldn't hurt a fly—or would he? And will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?

The first television anime based on the manga debuted on Netflix in Japan, Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block, and TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan on March 13.

Taiten Kusunoki is joining the second season as Ibuki, and Subaru Kimura is playing Free! . Yuuki Kaji is also joining the cast as Pina.