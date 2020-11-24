Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck Anime Casts More Kimluck Church Members

The official website for the new television anime of Yoshinobu Akita 's Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ( Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi ) light novel series revealed the cast for more members of the Kimluck Church on Tuesday. These character will appear in Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck ( Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi Kimluck-hen ), the show's second season.

The newly announced cast members are:

Atsushi Miyauchi as Pope Ramonirok

as Pope Ramonirok Katsuyuki Konishi as Lapointe, the head instructor of Kimluck Church and Salua's older brother

Kikuko Inoue as Sister Istersiva

Emi Hirayama as Anastasia



The previously announced cast members for the new season include:

Akari Kitō as Mädchen Amick, a swordswoman who is a member of a group of thieves.



Yoshiyuki Shimozuma as Salua, the Death Instructor rebel

as Salua, the Death Instructor rebel Tomokazu Sugita as Quo, the Death Instructors' leader and the most lethal assassin

Maaya Sakamoto as Carlotta, Quo's cunning aide

Takehito Koyasu as Name, a secret operative living on the outskirts of Kimluck city



J-Novel Club licensed the novels and is releasing them digitally. The company describes the beginning of the story:

Orphen is a Sorcerer drop-out from the prestigious Tower of Fangs. His journey to save Azalie, a girl he looked up to like a sister, has brought him to the bustling city of Totokanta. Here they are reunited for the first time in five years. But what is the truth behind her monstrous transformation, and just what secrets lurk behind the Sword of Baldanders...?

Takayuki Hamana ( Library War , Mushibugyō , The Prince of Tennis ) is returning from the first season to direct the new season at Studio DEEN , and Reiko Yoshida ( Girls und Panzer , K-ON! , Violet Evergarden , Yowamushi Pedal ) is also back in charge of the series scripts. Yoko Kikuchi and Rio are replacing Takahiko Yoshida ( Big Windup! , Cells at Work! , Yowamushi Pedal ) as the character designers, and Miyo Hanami is replacing Keisuke Kawatani as the CG director. Shinnosuke is returning to compose the music.

Showtaro Morikubo is performing the opening theme song "Light of Justice." Morikubo also stars in the series as the titular Orphen. He performed the first season's opening theme song with his buzz★Vibes music unit.

The show will premiere on AT-X on January 20 at 9:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EST). The series will then debut on Tokyo MX on the same day at 10:00 p.m., on WOWOW at 24:00 (effectively, on January 21 at midnight), followed by BS Fuji on January 21 at 24:30 (effectively, on January 22 at 12:30 a.m.).

The first season premiered on AT-X on January 7, and ended in March with 13 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

Akita began the light novel series in 1994 with illustrations by Kusaka. The new anime is commemorating the series' 25th anniversary. Akita debuted a new volume in the series on December 25, the first new volume in the light novel series in four years. A new volume will ship on January 20.