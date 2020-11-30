Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san Manga Gets New Chapter

The January 2021 issue of Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine revealed on November 24 that Mayuko Kanba's Detective Conan : Hannin no Hanzawa-san manga, a spinoff series of Gosho Aoyama 's Detective Conan manga, will get a new chapter in the magazine's next issue in December.

The gag manga stars the black-silhouetted "criminal" that appears in Detective Conan chapters to represent the mystery culprits.

The manga debuted in Shōnen Sunday S in May 2017. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2019.

Takahiro Arai 's Meitantei Conan Keisatsu Gakkō Hen Wild Police Story (Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc Wild Police Story), another spinoff of Detective Conan , ended on November 18.

Arai launched the Meitantei Conan Zero no Tea Time manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2018. The manga began serializing chapters only when the main Detective Conan manga took hiatuses (Aoyama frequently puts the manga on hiatus for research in July 2018). Arai ended the manga in the same issue of the launch of Keisatsu Gakkō Hen Wild Police Story in October 2019.