News
Retailer Lists Doraemon: Nobita's Little Star Wars 2021 Game for Switch
posted on by Alex Mateo
Retailer Rakuten is listing a game by FuRyu titled Doraemon: Nobita no Little Star Wars 2021 for the Nintendo Switch with a release date of March 5. The retailer describes the title as a party game with minigames for up to four players.
The 41st film in the Doraemon franchise is titled Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Little Star Wars (Nobita's Little Star Wars), and it will open on March 5, 2021. The film is a remake of the 1985 Doraemon film of the same title.
Susumu Yamaguchi, a key animator on many previous Doraemon movies, unit director of Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration, and the director of Mobile Suit Gundam AGE, is directing the new film. Dai Sato (Eureka Seven, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Listeners) is penning the script. Official HiGE DANdism created the theme song "Universe," which can be heard in the above trailer, specifically for the film. Shirogumi, the 3D CG studio behind the production of the Stand By Me Doraemon films, will handle the CG for the spaceships in the film.