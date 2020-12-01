Retailer Lists Doraemon: Nobita's Little Star Wars 2021 Game for Switch

Game based on upcoming remake film listed with March 5 launch

Retailer Rakuten is listing a game by FuRyu titled Doraemon: Nobita no Little Star Wars 2021 for the Nintendo Switch with a release date of March 5. The retailer describes the title as a party game with minigames for up to four players.

The 41st film in the Doraemon franchise is titled Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Little Star Wars (Nobita's Little Star Wars), and it will open on March 5, 2021. The film is a remake of the 1985 Doraemon film of the same title.

Susumu Yamaguchi , a key animator on many previous Doraemon movies, unit director of Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration , and the director of Mobile Suit Gundam AGE , is directing the new film. Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Listeners ) is penning the script. Official HiGE DANdism created the theme song "Universe," which can be heard in the above trailer, specifically for the film. Shirogumi , the 3D CG studio behind the production of the Stand By Me Doraemon films, will handle the CG for the spaceships in the film.

Source: Rakuten via Gematsu