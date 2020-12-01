Voice Actress Aoi Yūki's Chimera Project Announces Cast

The official website for "YUKI×AOI Chimera Project," the original project that voice actress Aoi Yūki is developing with an anime as its eventual goal, announced the main cast on Tuesday:

The project has a theme of "chimera," and Yūki is herself in charge of the planning, original work, and original character designs. The project's website has been serializing the manga Chimerio Gakushū-chō (Chimerio Study Notes), and the smartphone app "smash" began streaming a voice movie version of the manga on Tuesday.

Yūki debuted as a voice actress in 2003 and starred for the first time in 2008's Kurenai anime. Her other notable roles include Tsuyu Asui in My Hero Academia , Madoka Kaname in Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Tanya Degurechaff in Saga of Tanya the Evil , Kayo Hinazuki in ERASED , and Diane in The Seven Deadly Sins . In addition, she has performed theme songs for a number of anime, often as part of the singing duo petit milady with fellow voice actress Ayana Taketatsu .

