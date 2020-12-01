News
Voice Actress Aoi Yūki's Chimera Project Announces Cast

Yūki, Akari Kitō, Minako Kotobuki, Sora Amamiya, Mutsumi Tamura, Saori Hayami, Ayane Sakura star

The official website for "YUKI×AOI Chimera Project," the original project that voice actress Aoi Yūki is developing with an anime as its eventual goal, announced the main cast on Tuesday:

Aoi Yūki as Sunday

Akari Kitō as Monday

Minako Kotobuki as Tuesday

Sora Amamiya as Wednesday

Mutsumi Tamura as Thursday

Saori Hayami as Friday

Ayane Sakura as Saturday

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Doctor (not pictured)

The project has a theme of "chimera," and Yūki is herself in charge of the planning, original work, and original character designs. The project's website has been serializing the manga Chimerio Gakushū-chō (Chimerio Study Notes), and the smartphone app "smash" began streaming a voice movie version of the manga on Tuesday.

Yūki debuted as a voice actress in 2003 and starred for the first time in 2008's Kurenai anime. Her other notable roles include Tsuyu Asui in My Hero Academia, Madoka Kaname in Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Tanya Degurechaff in Saga of Tanya the Evil, Kayo Hinazuki in ERASED, and Diane in The Seven Deadly Sins. In addition, she has performed theme songs for a number of anime, often as part of the singing duo petit milady with fellow voice actress Ayana Taketatsu.

Sources: YUKI×AOI Chimera Project's website, Comic Natalie

