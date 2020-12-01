News
Voice Actress Aoi Yūki's Chimera Project Announces Cast
posted on by Egan Loo
The official website for "YUKI×AOI Chimera Project," the original project that voice actress Aoi Yūki is developing with an anime as its eventual goal, announced the main cast on Tuesday:
Akari Kitō as Monday
Minako Kotobuki as Tuesday
Sora Amamiya as Wednesday
Mutsumi Tamura as Thursday
Saori Hayami as Friday
Ayane Sakura as Saturday
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Doctor (not pictured)
The project has a theme of "chimera," and Yūki is herself in charge of the planning, original work, and original character designs. The project's website has been serializing the manga Chimerio Gakushū-chō (Chimerio Study Notes), and the smartphone app "smash" began streaming a voice movie version of the manga on Tuesday.
Yūki debuted as a voice actress in 2003 and starred for the first time in 2008's Kurenai anime. Her other notable roles include Tsuyu Asui in My Hero Academia, Madoka Kaname in Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Tanya Degurechaff in Saga of Tanya the Evil, Kayo Hinazuki in ERASED, and Diane in The Seven Deadly Sins. In addition, she has performed theme songs for a number of anime, often as part of the singing duo petit milady with fellow voice actress Ayana Taketatsu.
Sources: YUKI×AOI Chimera Project's website, Comic Natalie