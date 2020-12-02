Deemo -Reborn- Game Gets Switch Version on December 17

Game also launches on iOS, Android on December 17

Nintendo 's website is listing that Rayark Games' Deemo -Reborn-, a new version of the Deemo game compatible with virtual reality devices, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 17.

The game will also launch for iOS and Android devices on the same day.

Sony Music Entertainment announced Deemo -Reborn- for its new game publishing label UNTIES in October 2017. The game launched for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR in November 2019. Deemo -Reborn- then received a global release on Steam on September 4.

Rayark Games describes the game's Steam version:

DEEMO -Reborn- is Rayark Games's classic game DEEMO , reborn in a whole new way on Steam . The fully 3D immersive journey will intoxicate you with the elegant sounds produced by you on the piano, as well as with the adventures you discover in this fairytale world.

The original 2013 rhythm game Deemo , debuted as an iOS and Android smartphone game. Rayark Games later released the game on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2015 with the title Deemo: Last Recital . PM Studios and Rising Star Games released the game on the PS Vita in North America and Europe, respectively, in May 2017. The game received a release on the Nintendo Switch worldwide in September 2017. Rayark Games is developing the rhythm game sequel Deemo II for Android.

Pony Canyon is producing an anime film adaptation of the original game. Sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G are credited for production. Jun'ichi Fujisaku is credited as executive director for the film, with Shūhei Matsushita credited as director, and Yoshihiro Hiramine credited as assistant director. Fujisaku is also penning the script alongside Bun'Ō Fujisawa , and Mebachi is designing the characters. Yuki Kajiura is composing the film's theme song. Pony Canyon is producing. The film was "expected to wrap up" in 2020.

Haruki Niwa is launching a new manga based on the series in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine.

Source: Nintendo via Gematsu