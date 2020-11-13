Deemo the Movie Anime Film Posts 2nd Promo Video, Inspires Manga

The official website of Pony Canyon 's DEEMO THE MOVIE , the anime film based on Rayark Games' Deemo game, began streaming the second promotional video on Friday. The website also announced that Haruki Niwa is launching a new manga based on the series in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine, and that the theme song artist Hinano Takashima is opening her own official YouTube channel.

The website shared a visual for the manga, and it will reveal more information at a later date.

Sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G are producing the film. Jun'ichi Fujisaku is credited as executive director for the film, with Shūhei Matsushita credited as director, and Yoshihiro Hiramine credited as assistant director. Fujisaku is also penning the script alongside Bun'Ō Fujisawa , and Mebachi is designing the characters. Yuki Kajiura ( Demon Slayer , Sword Art Online , Fate/Zero ) is composing the film's theme song, and 14-year-old third-year middle school student Hinano Takashima will perform the theme song. Pony Canyon is producing. The film was "expected to wrap up" in 2020.

The original 2013 rhythm game, Deemo , debuted as an iOS and Android smartphone game. Rayark Games later released the game on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2015 with the title Deemo: Last Recital . PM Studios and Rising Star Games released the game on PS Vita in North America and Europe, respectively, in May 2017. The game received a release on the Nintendo Switch worldwide in September 2017. Deemo -Reborn- , a new version of the game compatible with virtual reality devices, debuted in November 2019. Deemo -Reborn- then received a global release on Steam on September 4.

Rayark Games describes the original game:

A girl who fell from the skies and lost her past

Deemo who plays the piano all alone in the world of the treehouse

an accidental encounter between the two.

The music flows as the fingers hit the piano keys.

The start of a fairytale journey has begun...

'Before turning to leave, don't forget to say one last goodbye.'

Rayark Games is developing the rhythm game sequel Deemo II.

