Deemo -Reborn- Game Gets Global Steam Release on September 4

Taiwanese game developer Rayark Games announced on Friday that it will release the Deemo -Reborn- game worldwide for PC via Steam on September 4.

Rayark Games describes the game:

DEEMO -Reborn- is Rayark Games's classic game DEEMO , reborn in a whole new way on Steam . The fully 3D immersive journey will intoxicate you with the elegant sounds produced by you on the piano, as well as with the adventures you discover in this fairytale world.

Sony Music Entertainment announced Deemo -Reborn- for its new game publishing label UNTIES in October 2017. The game launched for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR in November 2019.

The original 2013 rhythm game Deemo , debuted as an iOS and Android smartphone game. Rayark Games later released the game on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2015 with the title Deemo: Last Recital . PM Studios and Rising Star Games released the game on the PS Vita in North America and Europe, respectively, in May 2017. The game received a release on the Nintendo Switch worldwide in September 2017. Rayark Games is developing the rhythm game sequel Deemo II for Android.

Rayark Games describes the original game:

A girl who fell from the skies and lost her past

Deemo who plays the piano all alone in the world of the treehouse

an accidental encounter between the two.

The music flows as the fingers hit the piano keys.

The start of a fairytale journey has begun...

'Before turning to leave, don't forget to say one last goodbye.'

Pony Canyon is producing an anime film adaptation of the original game. Sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G are credited for production. The film is "expected to wrap up" in 2020.

Sources: Steam, 4Gamer (Itachi)