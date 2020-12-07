10 Dance Manga Enters 2nd Part

The first 2021 issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd revealed on December 3 that Satoh Inoue 's 10 Dance boys' love manga is entering its second part.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

Shinya Sugiki, the dashing lord of Standard Ballroom, and Shinya Suzuki, passionate king of Latin Dance: The two share more than just a first name and a love of the sport. They each want to become champion of the 10-Dance Competition, which means they'll need to learn the other's specialty dances, and who better to learn from than the best? But old rivalries die hard, and things get complicated even further when they realize there might be more between them than an uneasy partnership…

Inoue launched the manga in Young Magazine the 3rd in November 2016. Kodansha published the magazine's fifth compiled book volume in August 2019. Kodansha Comics published the fifth volume in English in December 2019.