Hikaru Utada Performs Final Evangelion Film's Theme Song

Singer returns to anime film series with "One Last Kiss"

The official website for Studio Khara 's new Evangelion films announced on Wednesday that Hikaru Utada is performing the song "One Last Kiss" for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ). The song will launch digitally on January 24, before its EP release ships on January 27. Utada performed theme songs for all three previous films in the series.

Studio Khara revealed on November 19 that the film has finished recording dialogue, including retakes. Studio Khara had stated in March 2019 that dialogue recording had begun for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 , and voice actress Megumi Ogata (voice of Shinji Ikari) had stated in February that dialogue recording for the film was all but finished, but there were still retakes left to do.

The film will open on January 23 after a delay due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27.

Studio Khara debuted the first 10 minutes and 40 seconds of the film in July 2019. The Japan Expo event in Paris screened the video at a " Yoko Takahashi x Evangelion Stage" presentation. The video also screened at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, after a screening of Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , and also screened in Shanghai during an Evangelion event in Jing'an District. Additionally, the video screened in six locations in Japan.

The first three films in the tetralogy, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively. The three films will have new MX4D and 4DX screenings in Japan opening on December 4, 11, and 18, respectively for each succesive film.

Netflix began streaming the original Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime series as well as the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth and Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion films in June 2019.