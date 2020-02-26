Megumi Ogata: Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Anime Film's Dialogue Recording Is All But Finished

Retakes still left before film opens on June 27

Voice actress Megumi Ogata , who voices the main character Shinji Ikari in the Evangelion franchise , said on her Twitter account on Tuesday that the dialogue recording for the Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) film is all but finished. She added a caveat that production has not yet fully ended as there are still retakes left to do, and that she still has an "unprecedented personal ordeal" left to deal with. She promised to do her best until the movie opens, up to the very last minute.

Studio Khara 's new Evangelion film will open in Japan on June 27.

Studio Khara debuted the first 10 minutes and 40 seconds of the film last July. The Japan Expo event in Paris screened the video at a " Yoko Takahashi x Evangelion Stage" presentation. The video also screened at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, after a screening of Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , and also screened in Shanghai during an Evangelion event in Jing'an District. Additionally, the video screened in six locations in Japan.

Studio Khara had stated last March that dialogue recording had begun for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 .

The first three films in the tetralogy, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively.

Netflix began streaming the original Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime series as well as the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth and Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion films last June.