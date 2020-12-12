Kakushigoto TV Anime Gets Compilation Film

The " Kakushigoto Special Event" announced on Saturday that the television anime of Kōji Kumeta 's Kakushigoto manga will have a theatrical compilation film. The staff promises that people who have seen the television series, and people who have not, will both enjoy the film. The staff will announce more details in the future.

The comedy story centers on Kakushi Gotō, who doesn't want his daughter, Hime Gotō, to know that he is a manga creator. The manga's comedy focuses on the daily life of a family with a manga artist. In addition to being a word play on the father's name, the ambiguous title can mean "Hidden Things," but can also be read as "Drawing Job."

Yūta Murano ( Brave Beats , Dream Festival! , Seven Days War ) directed the anime at Ajia-do . Takashi Aoshima ( Minami-ke , Aho Girl ! , Endro~! ) wrote and supervised the series' scripts. Shuuhei Yamamoto ( Battle Girl High School , Between the Sky and Sea ) designed the characters. Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Sarazanmai ) composed the music.

flumpool performed the opening theme song "Chiisana Hibi" (Small Days), and late musician Eiichi Ohtaki 's Kimi wa Tennen Shoku (You Are Natural Color) was the ending theme song.

The anime premiered on April 2. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Kumeta ( Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei ) published a four-page introduction to the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in November 2015, and then published the first full chapter in the same magazine in December 2015. The manga ended on July 6. Kodansha Comics began digitally publishing the manga on March 17.