Ayano Yamane's Crimson Spell Manga Ends on January 22

7th, 8th volumes ship next year

Ayano Yamane revealed on Twitter on Saturday that her Crimson Spell manga will end in the February issue of Tokuma Shoten 's Chara Selection magazine on January 22. Yamane said, " Chara Selection is going on sale soon, but the final chapter of Crimson Spell will end up carrying over into the new year due to various circumstances." Yamane also revealed that the seventh and eighth compiled book volumes will ship in 2021.

The mangazine revealed in June that the manga was entering its climax.

Viz Media 's SuBLime boys-love imprint publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Upon wielding an ancient sword that has been passed down through his royal family for generations, Prince Vald is struck by a curse that turns him into a demon! In search of guidance, Vald appeals to the powerful sorcerer Halvir for help, and the two set out on a journey to break the curse. However, there is one thing the handsome sorcerer is keeping secret from the young prince—the raging demon that Vald turns into every night can only be calmed when Halvir satisfies his lust! And so begins their epic journey in search of clues to break the young prince's curse.

Yamane launched the manga in Chara Selection in 2004, and Tokuma Shoten published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in August 2018. SuBLime published the sixth volume in July 2019. Media Blasters Kitty Media label had previously released the first two volumes in the series in English in 2007-2008.

Digital Manga Inc. released Yamane's Finder manga in North America, and SuBLime picked up the license in 2016. DMI also released Yamane's A Foreign Love Affair manga in North America. A Foreign Love Affair inspired a two-episode video anime series in 2007, and Finder inspired an " Animix " adaptation in 2010.