Back Arrow Anime Streams Video Highlighting Principality of Ryuto

The official Twitter account for the Back Arrow television anime unveiled a new promotional video and more cast members on Friday. The video highlights the Harmonious Principality of Ryuto.

The new cast members include:

Yasuhiro Mamiya as Baran Sujita

as Baran Sujita Kouichi Toochika as Peath Glinhouse

as Peath Glinhouse Riki Kitazawa as Demyne Shaft

A promotional video for Essha village debuted on December 11, and a video for the Rekka Empire debuted on December 18.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and BS11 on January 8 at 24:00 (effectively January 9 at 12:00 a.m.). The series will then debut on ABC TV on January 9 at 26:30 (effectively January 10 at 2:30 a.m. The anime will also stream on Abema. The series will run for two cours (quarters of a year). Funimation will stream the anime starting on January 8. AnimeLab and Wakanim will also stream the series.

Yuuki Kaji stars as the titular character Back Arrow, a mysterious man who is said to come from beyond the wall.

Other cast members include:

The anime's website describes the story:

Ringarindo is a land surrounded by a wall. The wall covers, protects, cultivates, and nutures this land. The wall is god ... it is the foundation of this land of Ringarindo.

One day, a mysterious man named Back Arrow appears in Essha village on the outskirts of Ringarindo. Arrow lost his memories, but says that all he knows is, "I came from beyond the wall." To restore his memories, Arrow heads out beyond the wall, but is embroiled in a battle with himself as the stakes.

Director Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass ) and writer Kazuki Nakashima ( Promare , Gurren Lagann , Kill la Kill ) are collaborating with Aniplex on the project. Studio VOLN is animating the series. Nakashima is not only credited for series composition, but he is also writing the scripts for every episode himself. Toshiyuki Kanno is adapting Shinobu Ohtaka 's original character designs for animation and also serving as chief animation director. Kōhei Tanaka is composing the music.