News
Back Arrow Anime Streams Video Highlighting Principality of Ryuto
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official Twitter account for the Back Arrow television anime unveiled a new promotional video and more cast members on Friday. The video highlights the Harmonious Principality of Ryuto.
国別PV【リュート卿和国編】公開⚡️https://t.co/8goREBVvtL— TVアニメ『バック・アロウ』公式 (@backarrow_info) December 25, 2020
そして! 新キャラクター・キャスト発表!
バラン・スジータ:間宮康弘
ピース・グリンハウス:遠近孝一
デマイン・シャフト:北沢 力https://t.co/n1U3mEbPoL
▼ほかPVはこちらhttps://t.co/paXjpsUZXw#バック・アロウ pic.twitter.com/3WHfWvhD51
The new cast members include:
- Yasuhiro Mamiya as Baran Sujita
- Kouichi Toochika as Peath Glinhouse
- Riki Kitazawa as Demyne Shaft
A promotional video for Essha village debuted on December 11, and a video for the Rekka Empire debuted on December 18.
The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11 on January 8 at 24:00 (effectively January 9 at 12:00 a.m.). The series will then debut on ABC TV on January 9 at 26:30 (effectively January 10 at 2:30 a.m. The anime will also stream on Abema. The series will run for two cours (quarters of a year). Funimation will stream the anime starting on January 8. AnimeLab and Wakanim will also stream the series.
Yuuki Kaji stars as the titular character Back Arrow, a mysterious man who is said to come from beyond the wall.
Other cast members include:
- Aya Suzaki as Atlee Ariel, the young female sheriff of Essha village
- Ari Ozawa as Elsha Lean, the granddaughter of the Essha village head
- Kensho Ono as Bit Namital, the joker and mood-maker of Essha village
- Ryotaro Okiayu as Kai Rhodan, an unrivaled general in the Rekka empire
- Tomokazu Seki as Shū Bi, the magistrate of the fate temple
- Megumi Han as Ren Sin, a soldier in the Rekka empire
- Ami Koshimizu as Fine Forte, the princess of the Harmonious Principality of Ryuto
- Mikako Komatsu as Prax Conrad, the Armored Lord, one of six Lords of Ryuto
- Kenyuu Horiuchi as Zetsu Daidan, Emperor of the Rekka Empire
- Kenta Miyake as Tae Howa, Chancellor of the Rekka Empire
- Tetsu Inada as Bai Toatsu, Northern General of the Rekka Empire
- Nobuyuki Hiyama as Goh Zanga, Western General of the Rekka Empire
- Kunihiro Kawamoto as Burk Lean, the Essha village headman
- Tomokazu Seki as Sola Athin, Essha village's doctor
- Reina Ueda as Annie, an Essha child
- Sara Matsumoto as Jim, an Essha child
- Maria Naganawa as Sam, an Essha child
- Anna Nagase as Tom, an Essha child
The anime's website describes the story:
Ringarindo is a land surrounded by a wall. The wall covers, protects, cultivates, and nutures this land. The wall is god ... it is the foundation of this land of Ringarindo.
One day, a mysterious man named Back Arrow appears in Essha village on the outskirts of Ringarindo. Arrow lost his memories, but says that all he knows is, "I came from beyond the wall." To restore his memories, Arrow heads out beyond the wall, but is embroiled in a battle with himself as the stakes.
Director Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass) and writer Kazuki Nakashima (Promare, Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill) are collaborating with Aniplex on the project. Studio VOLN is animating the series. Nakashima is not only credited for series composition, but he is also writing the scripts for every episode himself. Toshiyuki Kanno is adapting Shinobu Ohtaka's original character designs for animation and also serving as chief animation director. Kōhei Tanaka is composing the music.
Sources: Back Arrow anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie