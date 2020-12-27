Gamon Sakurai's Ajin: Demi-Human Manga Listed as Reaching Climax

Manga inspired 2 TV anime, 3 anime films, OVAs, live-action film

Amazon's cover image listing for the February issue of Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine states that Gamon Sakurai 's Ajin - Demi-Human manga will reach its climax in the issue. The issue will formally ship on January 7.

Sakurai launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in 2012, and Kodansha published the 16th compiled book volume in Japan on May 7. Vertical Comics is releasing the manga in English. Crunchyroll is posting new chapters as Kodansha publishes them in Japan.

In the original manga's story, an immortal first appeared on an African battlefield 17 years ago. Later, rare, unknown new immortal lifeforms began appearing among humans, and they became known as "Ajin" (demi-humans). Just before summer vacation, a Japanese high school student named Kei Nagai is instantly killed in a traffic accident on his way home from school. However, he is revived, and a price is placed on his head. Thus begins a boy's life on the run from all of humankind.

The first season of the television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in January 2015 and ran for 13 episodes. Netflix streamed new episodes in Japan three days after they premiered on Japanese television, and it began streaming the entire first season outside of Japan in April 2016. The second season premiered in Japan in October 2016. Netflix began streaming the second season in December 2016.

The manga also inspired a 3D CG anime film trilogy in 2015 and 2016. The manga also inspired three OVAs that bundled with the eighth, ninth, and 10th volumes of the manga in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Additionally, a live-action film opened in Japan in September 2017.



Source: Amazon