Guilty Gear -Strive- Game Streams Character Video for Anji Mito

to reveal final launch character in February before game launches on April 6

Arc System Works started streaming a character video on Thursday for its Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game featuring the returning character Anji Mito.

The company describes the character:

Anji is one of the few surviving Japanese people. He can be hot-blooded, acting on his intuition rather than reason. It's easy to recognize his actions as direct and lacking foresight, but he isn't an optimist---he simply isn't very careful. Although he doesn't go out of his way to preach his sense of justice to others, he openly shows his distaste for anything he considers warped or unfair.

The company will reveal a new character for the game in February 2021.

Arc System Works will launch Guilty Gear -Strive- on April 6, 2021 for the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the game, and on April 9, 2021 for the Standard Edition of the game. The game will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Those who pre-order the game will get special colors for Sol and Ky. The Deluxe Edition includes the first season pass (with five new characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and extra story). The Ultimate Edition will include the first season pass, digital soundtrack and artwork, and Ultimate Edition special colors.

Arc System Works delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Bandai Namco Entertainment will release the game in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia (except in South Korea and Japan). The game will also have an arcade version through the ALL.Net P-ras MULTI Version 3 service.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. Previously revealed characters include: Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, and Giovanna. The game will have an initial roster of 15 characters at launch.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.