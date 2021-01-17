Aya Tsukishima, Ririo's Perfect Crime Manga Ends, Gets Spinoff

website publishes manga in English about woman who has affair with boss

The official Twitter account for Ririo and Aya Tsukishima's Perfect Crime manga confirmed on Saturday that the manga's 10th and final volume shipped on Saturday. The account also revealed that the manga will get a spinoff starting around this spring.

The manga has 1.7 million copies in print. WWWave Corporation's Coolmic website publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

"I was the only one who didn't know. I've been entangled in the snares of an impure love... but who is the real perpetrator of this 'perfect crime'?" Kaori Maejima is an interior design planner for a construction firm. At first glance, Kaori is well-established in life, but she's been carrying on an affair with her married boss for seven years. It's a barren love with no hope for the future, but she's become reconciled to it. Then a man appears before her, Haruto Shinonome, a designer transfering from the Hong Kong branch office. When this Shinonome discovers the adulterous affair, Kaori's life begins to change, and she falls into a dangerous trap. A thrilling and emotional adult love story!

The manga inspired a live-action television adaptation that premiered in January 2019. The manga adapts Ririo's original novel of the same name.



