Cells at Work! Franchise Gets New Game by NetEase

Voice casts of both ongoing anime to appear at May 23 event

The streamed "Joint Cells at Work! Station" program announced on Sunday that the Chinese developer NetEase Games (Knives Out, Identity V) is producing a new game in the Cells at Work! franchise . The staff will announce more details later. The franchise already had a smartphone game app in 2019, but it ended service last January.

The voice cast members of both ongoing anime, Cells at Work! and Cells at Work! Code Black , will appear at another joint event, "Issho ni Hataraku Saiten" (Joint Festival at Work!), at Tokyo's Olympus Hall Hachiōji on May 23. People who buy the first Blu-ray Disc/DVD volume of either anime will receive a form to apply early for tickets to the event.

Akane Shimizu 's launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius , and Kodansha shipped the fifth compiled volume in Japan in August 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it shipped the manga's fifth volume in English in November 2017. The sixth volume will ship in Japan on February 9. The manga will end on January 26.

Kodansha Comics describes the story:

Strep throat! Hay fever! Influenza! The world is a dangerous place for a red blood cell just trying to get her deliveries finished. Fortunately, she's not alone... she's got a whole human body's worth of cells ready to help out! The mysterious white blood cell, the buff and brash killer T cell, the nerdy neuron, even the cute little platelets -- everyone's got to come together if they want to keep you healthy!

Shigemitsu Harada and Issei Hatsuyoshiya launched the Cells at Work! Code Black ( Hataraku Saibō Black ) spinoff manga in Morning and the Weekly D Morning digital manga magazine in June 2018. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in September 2020. Kodansha Comics published the sixth volume in English in October 2020. The manga will end on January 21.

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll , and Funimation added the show in February. The company released the anime on Blu-ray Disc with an English dub in August 2019. A new anime special aired in December 2018, and Crunchyroll is streaming the special.

The Cells at Work! Code Black manga inspired a television anime that premiered on January 9. The anime has a separate staff and cast from Cells at Work! ! (with two exclamation points), the previously announced second anime season of Akane Shimizu 's main Cells at Work! manga. The second Cells at Work! anime season also debuted on January 9.

Source: Animate Times