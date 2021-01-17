Illustrator Cogecha Passes Away

Novel illustrator, Hatsune Miku music video artist passed away after accident at workplace last June

The family of illustrator Cogecha revealed on Cogecha's Twitter account on Friday that Cogecha passed away in June 2020.

The family stated that Cogecha passed away after a sudden accident at the workplace. The family added that police decided the incident was not criminal in nature.

Cogecha illustrated several novels and novel series, including Kotarō Ryūno's Million Crown , Fumiya Iwakura's Ano Natsu Boku wa Tenshi wo Mita , Yuba Isukari's Jūryoku Alchemic , Yabe Takashi's Shōjo Teikoku , Yuya Takashima's Invisible Sweethearts (Fukashi Toshi) , Hiroshi Miyairi's Skirt no naka no Himitsu. , Megumi Ōzawa's Kanojo wa Shindemo Naoranai , Amane Bungyoku's Sayonara wo Ienai mama, 1000-kai Omō Haru ga Kuru , and Kai Tomohiko's Kayō Shinbun Club: Sento Mari Midai no Tantei , among others.

Cogecha also drew the cover illustration for the 11th volume of the Fate/Grand Order Dengeki Comic Anthology work (pictured at right).

Additionally, Cogecha illustrated the music video for the "Ghost City Tokyo" song by Ayase ft. Hatsune Miku.



Source: Cogecha's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō