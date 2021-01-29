NisiOisin's Pretty Boy Detective Club Anime Reveals Cast, April 10 Debut in 1st Video

The official website and Twitter account for the anime of NisiOisin and Kinako 's Pretty Boy Detective Club ( Bishōnen Tanteidan ) novel series began streaming the anime's first promotional video on Friday. The video revealed the five main cast members, and it also announced that the anime will premiere on the "ANiMAZiNG!!!" late-night anime block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their network of affiliates throughout Japan on April 10 at 2:00 a.m. (effectively, April 11).

The cast includes:

The studio SHAFT is producing the animation and presenting the project with Kodansha and Aniplex . Akiyuki Simbo ( Madoka Magica , Monogatari Series , March comes in like a lion ) is the supervising director for the anime, while Hiroki Yamamura ( And Yet the Town Moves , Fate/Extra Last Encore ) is adapting the character designs for animation.

Vertical licensed the novels, and it released the first volume on September 29. The company describes the novels:

Rules of the Pretty Boy Detective Club:

1. Be pretty.

2. Be a boy.

3. Be a detective. Mayumi Dojima, a second-year student at the exclusive Yubiwa Academy middle school, has lost something - a star she glimpsed just once, ten long years ago. But help is on the way, in the form of the unofficial, secretive, and thoroughly mysterious Pretty Boy Detective Club! Rumored to solve problems within the school (most of which they themselves may well have created) for reasons aesthetic rather than financial, these five gorgeous boys sweep Mayumi into their world of excitement, danger, and overwhelming beauty. So begins the thrilling new mystery series from renowned author NISIOISIN !

Suzuka Oda launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kodansha 's ARIA magazine in April 2016. The manga moved to Shonen Magazine Edge in October 2018 after ARIA ceased publication in April 2018. The manga's "first part" ended in July 2019, and the fifth compiled book volume shipped in September 2019. Vertical has also licensed the manga, and it will release the manga in two-in-one omnibus editions starting in summer 2021.