Shogakukan announced on Tuesday that Koharu Inoue 's The Duke of Death and His Maid ( Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid ) manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere this year. Shogakukan also unveiled the anime's teaser trailer, visual, and main cast and staff.

Inoue also drew an illustration (seen below) to celebrate the anime's announcement.

The manga's story centers on the titular Duke of Death, cursed to steal the life from any living thing that he touches. He is accompanied by his maid Alice, who enjoys teasing him, but is the only remaining person devoted to him.

Natsuki Hanae plays the Duke of Death, while Ayumi Mano plays Alice, the maid.

Yoshiki Yamakawa ( Kill Me Baby , Little Busters! , Hi Score Girl ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is in charge of the CGI. Hideki Shirane ( Date A Live , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is in charge of series composition. Michiru Kuwabata ( Danchi Tomoo , Hi Score Girl ) is drawing the character designs. Yusuke Suzuki is the CG director. Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe are composing the music.

Inoue launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in October 2020.