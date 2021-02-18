The Vertical World Manga Ends in 6 Chapters

Kuu Tanaka debuted series in January 2019

Manga creator Kuu Tanaka confirmed on Twitter on Thursday that their The Vertical World ( Tate no Sekai ) manga will end in six chapters. The 114th chapter launched on Thursday. If there are no delays, the manga will end in April.

Tanaka launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in January 2019. Shueisha describes The Vertical World :

A world stretching down from the heavens: the Vertical World. There lives a boy named Ruska, who finds himself fascinated by the world below. One day he sees a girl falling from the sky above, straight towards the bottom... And so begins his adventure surrounding the mystery of the Fallen Maiden!

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website added the manga in November 2019.

Thanks to Jordan for the news tip.

Source: Kuu Tanaka's Twitter account