FanimeCon Goes Virtual for its 2021 Event

Also: Anime Milwaukee creates virtual con space in Minecraft

The staff of Northern California's FanimeCon announced on Sunday that FanimeCon 2021 will be a virtual event. The physical event was slated to take place on May 28-31, after the 2020 event was deferred to 2021.

Tickets rolled over from FanimeCon 2020 will be valid for FanimeCon 2021 and FanimeCon 2022. The staff have not yet announced registration dates for the virtual event. The convention will cancel hotel reservations made through the FanimeCon block automatically and without penalty.

FanimeCon 2020 had lined up guests such as voice actors Blake Shepard and Yuriko Yamaguchi , cosplayers VampyBitMe and Aicosu, and several others. Voice actress Aya Hirano had attended FanimeCon 2019.

Anime Milwaukee's (AMKE) official Twitter account announced last Friday that the Minecraft server for the AMKE Online virtual event is now live. The con staff held events in the game last weekend, which was when the 2021 physical event was originally planned, before AMKE announced last December that it had canceled its physical event for 2021.

