iii icecrin Anime's Video Reveals April 6 Premiere

Anime is set in Ice Cream Town where Blue Seal ice cream flavors are reimagined as animals

The official website for the iii icecrin television anime began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals the anime's April 6 premiere date on TV Tokyo . The site also revealed a new visual for the anime.

Juria Matsumura ( TsukiPro the Animation ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation . Hiroko Fukuda ( Amanchu! Advance ) is in charge of series composition. Kenta Higashiohji ( Super Shiro , Pocket Monster Koko ) is composing the music.

The anime is a collaboration between Shinei Animation and Okinawa-based ice cream company Blue Seal Ice Cream.

Aya Matsui (Inai Inai Baa!/Peek-a-Boo! show's Ūtan character) designed the characters who spend their days at Ice Cream Town. The characters are a fusion of 15 various flavors of Blue Seal ice cream with bears, capybaras, otters, pandas, and other animals.

Shinei Animation is best known for producing Doraemon and Crayon Shin-chan , two long-running television anime that both consistently rank among the highest weekly ratings for animated programs in Japan.