Shizuoka Hobby Show Aims to Return After 2 Years, But as Industry-Only Event

The official website of Shizuoka Hobby Show, Japan's largest hobby and model kit show, announced on Wednesday that it will hold an industry-only event this year, with no public days. In a press conference, Tamiya president and Shizuoka Hobby Show board chairman Shunsaku Tamiya said that should the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic worsen, it would make holding events more difficult.

The event will take place on May 13 to 14, and will be the first time the event will take place in two years, since the event canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event regularly draws an average of 70,000 attendees and around 70 companies.

