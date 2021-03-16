North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 14-20

With so much riding on their performances, as the film is largely an extended dialogue between Kunieda and Tsuzuki, it's important to note that both Atsushi Abe (Kunieda) and Yoshihisa Kawahara (Tsuzuki) do a remarkable job.

― Based on the novel of the same name by Michi Ichiho (which is available in English translation from Seven Seas), Yes, No or Maybe follows the romance of Ushio Tsuzuki, a stop-m...