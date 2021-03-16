News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 14-20

posted on by Alex Mateo
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story, Darwin's Game anime; Beast Complex, The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 1 BD Funimation US$89.98 March 16
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 1 Limited Edition BD/DVD Funimation US$64.98 March 16
The Cat Returns Steelbook BD/DVD GKIDS US$26.98 March 16
Darwin's Game BD Aniplex of America US$149.98 March 16
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Volume 1 BD Aniplex of America US$159.98 March 16
Whisper of the Heart Steelbook BD/DVD GKIDS US$26.98 March 16

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
20th Century Boys The Perfect Edition Graphic Novel (GN) 11 Viz Media US$19.99 March 16
Beast Complex GN 1 Viz Media US$12.99 March 16
BEASTARS GN 11 Viz Media US$12.99 March 16
The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes GN 2 (color) Denpa US$15.95 March 16
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 7 Viz Media US$12.99 March 16
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 9 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 16
Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition GN 3 Viz Media US$24.99 March 16
No Guns Life GN 9 Viz Media US$12.99 March 16
Perfect World GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 16
The Reprise of the Spear Hero GN 3 One Peace US$13.95 March 16
The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 15 One Peace US$11.95 March 16
RWBY: The Official Manga GN 2 Viz Media US$12.99 March 16
Shomin Sample GN 14 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 16
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 16

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alice in the Country of Clover: Ace of Hearts GN Seven Seas US$9.99 March 18
Alice in the Country of Clover: Knight's Knowledge GN 1-3 Seven Seas US$9.99 each March 18
Attack on Titan: No Regrets Complete Color Edition GN (color) Kodansha Comics US$14.99 March 16
Beast Complex GN 1 Viz Media US$8.99 March 16
BEASTARS GN 11 Viz Media US$8.99 March 16
Blue Lock GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 16
GE - Good Ending GN 15 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 16
A Girl and Her Guard Dog GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 16
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 7 Viz Media US$8.99 March 16
Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition GN 3 Viz Media US$16.99 March 16
No Guns Life GN 9 Viz Media US$8.99 March 16
RWBY: The Official Manga GN 2 Viz Media US$8.99 March 16
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 16
We're New at This GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 16
Will It Be the World or Her? GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 16

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 2 Seven Seas US$14.99 March 16
The Sorcerer King of Destruction and the Golem of the Barbarian Queen Novel 5 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 16

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Monster Tamer Novel 3 J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 17
The Sorcerer's Receptionist Novel 3 J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 18

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Root Film Switch, PS4 game PQube US$49.99 March 16
Samurai Shodown Xbox Series X game SNK US$59.99 March 16
Saviors of Sapphire Wings/Stranger of Sword City Revisited Switch, PC game NIS America US$49.99 March 16

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Hayao Miyazaki: Turning Point: 1997-2008 Book Viz Media US$16.99 March 16
