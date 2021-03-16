News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 14-20
posted on by Alex Mateo
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story, Darwin's Game anime; Beast Complex, The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 1 BDCite
|Funimation
|US$89.98
|March 16
|BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 1 Limited Edition BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 16
|The Cat Returns Steelbook BD/DVDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$26.98
|March 16
|Darwin's Game BDCite
|Aniplex of America
|US$149.98
|March 16
|Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Volume 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Aniplex of America
|US$159.98
|March 16
|Whisper of the Heart Steelbook BD/DVDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$26.98
|March 16
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|20th Century Boys The Perfect Edition Graphic Novel (GN) 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|March 16
|Beast Complex GN 1Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 16
|BEASTARS GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 16
|The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes GN 2 (color)Please
|Denpa
|US$15.95
|March 16
|Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 7Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 16
|I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 16
|Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|March 16
|No Guns Life GN 9Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 16
|Perfect World GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 16
|The Reprise of the Spear Hero GN 3Please
|One Peace
|US$13.95
|March 16
|The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 15Cite
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|March 16
|RWBY: The Official Manga GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 16
|Shomin Sample GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 16
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 3Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 16
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Alice in the Country of Clover: Ace of Hearts GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 18
|Alice in the Country of Clover: Knight's Knowledge GN 1-3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99 each
|March 18
|Attack on Titan: No Regrets Complete Color Edition GN (color)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$14.99
|March 16
|Beast Complex GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 16
|BEASTARS GN 11Cite
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 16
|Blue Lock GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 16
|GE - Good Ending GN 15Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 16
|A Girl and Her Guard Dog GN 2Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 16
|Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 16
|Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|March 16
|No Guns Life GN 9Cite
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 16
|RWBY: The Official Manga GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 16
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 16
|We're New at This GN 4Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 16
|Will It Be the World or Her? GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 16
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 16
|The Sorcerer King of Destruction and the Golem of the Barbarian Queen Novel 5Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 16
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Monster Tamer Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 17
|The Sorcerer's Receptionist Novel 3Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 18
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Root Film Switch, PS4 gamePlease
|PQube
|US$49.99
|March 16
|Samurai Shodown Xbox Series X gameCite
|SNK
|US$59.99
|March 16
|Saviors of Sapphire Wings/Stranger of Sword City Revisited Switch, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|NIS America
|US$49.99
|March 16
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Hayao Miyazaki: Turning Point: 1997-2008 BookPlease
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|March 16