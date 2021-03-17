Live-Action Kaguya-sama: Love is War Sequel Film Casts Hinatazaka46's Yuka Kageyama

Idol plays student council treasurer Miko Iino in August 20 film

The official website for the live-action sequel film Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai 2: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen revealed on Thursday that Hinatazaka46 idol group member Yuka Kageyama will join the film's cast. Kageyama plays the manga'a "alternate heroine" Miko Iino, an inflexible and extremely serious minded student council treasurer who has long admired the council.

The sequel to the first live-action film of Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen ) manga will open on August 20.

Shō Hirano (left in image above) and Kanna Hashimoto (right) are reprising their roles as Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya, respecitvely. Hayato Sano (Yū Ishigami) and Nana Asakawa (Chika Fujiwara) are also returning.

Hayato Kawai (live-action My Love Story!! , Nisekoi ) is returning to direct the film, alongside returning scriptwriter Yūichi Tokunaga (live-action Tonde Saitama , Princess Jellyfish series).

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

All's fair when love is war!

Two geniuses. Two brains. Two hearts. One battle. Who will confess their love first…?!

Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy's student council, making them the elite among elite. But it's lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There's just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they're both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in February.

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen , the second season of the television anime, premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation is also dubbing both seasons of the anime.

The anime will get a third season as well as an original video anime ( OVA ) project. The OVA will ship on May 19.