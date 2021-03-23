Non Non Biyori Manga Gets New Short Manga Spinoff

The 16th and final compiled book volume of Atto 's Non Non Biyori manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga will have a new manga mini-series titled Non Non Biyori Remember in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine. The announcement did not reveal a launch date for the manga.

The original manga recently ended on February 27 after an 11 year run. Atto launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in 2009. Seven Seas Entertainment releases the manga in English.

The manga takes place in the countryside, where the nearest bookstore is 20 minutes away by bicycle, a certain "Ju_p" magazine comes out on Wednesdays instead of Mondays, and the video rental store is 10 stations away. Hotaru Ichijō transfers from Tokyo to this school and readjusts to the slow life in the country. Her fellow schoolmates are Natsumi, Komari, Renge, and Komari's big brother Suguru in the third year of middle school.

The manga inspired two television seasons and two original anime DVDs , and a currently-airing third season, Non Non Biyori Nonstop , that premiered on January 10. The first television series from director Shinya Kawatsura and anime studio SILVER LINK ( WATAMOTE , Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ) premiered in 2013, while the second season premiered in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both television seasons as they aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks licensed and released both series for North American digital and home video release. Sentai Filmworks has licensed Non Non Biyori Nonstop , and is currently streaming it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll .

The manga also inspired an anime film titled Non Non Biyori Vacation , which opened in Japan in August 2018. The main cast and staff returned from the previous two television anime seasons for the film. Sentai Filmworks also licensed the film.