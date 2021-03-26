Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- Original Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, 3 More Cast Members

New visual also revealed for series premiering with 1st 2 episodes on April 3

A stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2021 event revealed a new promotional video on Saturday for Wit Studio 's original television anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- . The presentation also revealed three more cast members and a key visual.

The new cast includes:

Yōko Hikasa as Estella (Rikka as vocalist), an AI staff at the outer-space hotel Sunrise



Satomi Akesaka as Grace (Hikari Codama as vocalist), a nurse AI at a hospital and research institution



Rina Hidaka as Ophelia ( acane_madder as vocalist), a songstress AI who performs at various small theaters



The anime will premiere on April 3 and will air on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , BS11 , MBS , Me-Tele, Hokkaido Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting . The first broadcast will air the first and second episodes.

The main cast includes:

Atsumi Tanezaki (Kairi Yagi as vocalist) as Vivy, the first-ever automated human-type AI. Her directive is "to make everyone happy with song." She is a songstress who serves humanity.



Jun Fukuyama as Matsumoto, an AI who travels from 100 years in the future to see Vivy. His directive is "to prevent the war between AI and humans." He works with Vivy to destroy all AI. He is a chatterbox and is overconfident, and so has an unusual personality for an AI.



Tappei Nagatsuki ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Warlords of Sigrdrifa ) and Eiji Umehara ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- episode scriptwriter, Chaos;Child ) created the story and wrote the scripts. Vivy Score is credited with the original story. Shinpei Ezaki ( Woodpecker Detective's Office ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio , and Yūsuke Kubo is the assistant director. loundraw ( Tsuki ga Kirei ) is the original character designer, and Yūichi Takahashi is adapting those designs for animation and is also the chief animation director alongside Takuma Ebisu . Satoru Kousaki ( BEASTARS , Lucky Star ) is composing the music.

Kairi Yagi is performing the show's opening theme song "Sing My Pleasure" as the character Vivy.

The story takes place in "Nearland," a theme park where "dreams, hope, and science" exist together as an AI theme park. The theme park is where the first automated human-type AI is born. Vivy is an AI who sings on stage for park attendees every day, as it is her directive to "make everyone happy through song." She performs wholeheartedly for the attendees in the park. One day, an AI named Matsumoto appears before her. He says he has come from 100 years in the future with the directive of "working with Vivy to correct history, and to stop the war between AI and humans that breaks out 100 years from now." The 100-year journey of the AI songstress Vivy begins.

A novel in the franchise titled Vivy prototype that will ship on April 30.