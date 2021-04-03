My Hero Academia Anime Casts Sōichiro Hoshi, Posts Clean Ending Sequence (Updated)

Note: The below article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga and anime.

The official Twitter account for the My Hero Academia anime revealed on Saturday that the anime has cast Sōichiro Hoshi as the first-generation holder of One for All. The character appeared in the episode that aired on Saturday.

The Twitter account also confirmed that Sayaka Kinoshita is voicing the character Mirko. The character first appeared and had lines in the previous season of the show.

The fifth season of the My Hero Academia anime premiered in Japan on March 27. Funimation and Crunchyroll are both streaming the anime.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan on August 16, and Funimation and Crunchyroll began streaming the episodes on August 15.

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ), opened in Japan in December 2019. A third anime film will premiere on August 6.

Source: My Hero Academia anime's Twitter account (link 2)