Avex Pictures President Yoshiki Terajima Steps Down

Terajima has served as president, representative director for company since 2014 founding

Media company Avex Pictures announced a reorganization plan for the company on April 1, which included an announcement of the company's president and representative director Yoshiki Terajima stepping down from his position. Terajima will take up an advisory role in the company beginning with the regular stockholder's meeting in June, with Hideo Katsumata taking up the role as president and representative director in the same period.

Terajima has served in the position since the company's founding in 2014.

The company's business development department will also be split into three separate departments, with one inheriting the department's name, and the other two named the content business department and the video business department.