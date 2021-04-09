Studio 4°C's Gyokō no Nikuko-san Film Reveals 6 More Cast Members

The official website for Studio 4°C 's anime film of Kanako Nishi 's Gyokō no Nikuko-chan (Nikuko of the Fishing Harbor) novel announced six cast members for the show on Saturday.

Ikuji Nakamura as Sassan (top left), the manager of the yakiniku restaurant where Nikuko works

as Sassan (top left), the manager of the yakiniku restaurant where Nikuko works Riho Yoshioka as Miu (top right), a close friend of Nikuko's when she was younger

as Miu (top right), a close friend of Nikuko's when she was younger Matsuko Deluxe as the clairvoyant Darcia (bottom right), who appears in a program airing on TV at the yakiniku restaurant where Nikuko works

Atsushi Yamanishi and Yuichi Yasoda in unannounced roles

The site also revealed that 14-year-old rookie actress Izumi Ishii won a general audition to play Maria, Kikuko's friend.

The previously announced cast includes:

Shinobu Ōtake as protagonist Nikuko

as protagonist Nikuko Flutist and model Cocomi as Nikuko's daughter Kikuko in her first voice acting role

as Nikuko's daughter Kikuko in her first voice acting role Natsuki Hanae as Ninomiya, Kikuko's classmate

Additionally, Hiro Shimono will voice a lizard, as well as a gecko "with an ikemen (handsome man) voice" to express "the inner thoughts of Nikuko and Kikuko."

The film will open on June 11.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Children of the Sea , Space Brothers ) is directing the anime at Studio 4°C . Satomi Ooshima ( Hataraki Man ) is penning the script. Kenichi Konishi ( Children of the Sea , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Sanma Akashiya ( Santa Claus Tsukamaeta! screenwriter and original creator) is planning and producing the film. ASMIK Ace is distributing the film.

Gentosha published the original novel in April 2014. The "human drama" novel centers on a mother named Nikuko and her daughter, Kikuko, who live on a boat. The novel follows their paths in life, and their growth. The novels have more than 350,000 copies in print.

