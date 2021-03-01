Studio 4°C's Gyokō no Nikuko-san Anime Film Opens on June 11, Casts Shinobu Ōtake

Video previews main character Nikuko's voice

The official website for Studio 4°C 's anime film adaptation of Kanako Nishi 's Gyokō no Nikuko-chan (Nikuko of the Fishing Harbor) novel announced on Monday that the film will open on June 11, and that Shinobu Ōtake will voice the main character Nikuko. The website posted a video, and it previews Nikuko's voice.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Children of the Sea , Space Brothers ) is directing the anime at Studio 4°C . Satomi Ooshima ( Hataraki Man ) is penning the script. Kenichi Konishi ( Children of the Sea , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Sanma Akashiya ( Santa Claus Tsukamaeta! screenwriter and original creator) is planning and producing the film. ASMIK Ace is distributing the film.

The film's staff is holding auditions for the voice of the character Maria, the friend of Nikuko's daughter Kikuko. The auditions accepted applicants until February 23.

Natsuki Hanae ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's Tanjirō Kamado, Tokyo Ghoul 's Ken Kaneki) will voice a major role of a young boy in the film.

Gentosha published the original novel in April 2014. The "human drama" novel centers on a mother named Nikuko and her daughter, Kikuko, who live on a boat. The novel follows their paths in life, and their growth. The novels have more than 350,000 copies in print.

