Funimation Adds Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Bleach, More Anime from Viz
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Accel World, Infini-T Force, K, Mazinger Z: Infinity, Vampire Knight
Funimation announced on Monday that it will add the following anime series and movies from Viz Media to its catalog in the United States and Canada on April 15:
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Parts 1-3 (Funimation lists that it will stream episodes 1-48 of the series.)
- Bleach (Funimation will stream Episodes 1-109 in the U.S. and episodes 1-209 in Canada.)
- Accel World
- Accel World: Infinite Burst
- Infini-T Force
- K Season 1
- Mazinger Z: Infinity
- Vampire Knight
- Vampire Knight Guilty
- Hunter × Hunter: Phantom Rouge
- Naruto Shippūden: The Will of Fire
- Naruto Shippūden: The Lost Tower
- Naruto Shippūden: Blood Prison
- Naruto the Movie: Road to Ninja
- The Last -Naruto the Movie-
Funimation is currently streaming other titles from Viz Media including Naruto and Hunter x Hunter.
Source: Funimation