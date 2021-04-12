News
Funimation Adds Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Bleach, More Anime from Viz

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Accel World, Infini-T Force, K, Mazinger Z: Infinity, Vampire Knight

Funimation announced on Monday that it will add the following anime series and movies from Viz Media to its catalog in the United States and Canada on April 15:

Funimation is currently streaming other titles from Viz Media including Naruto and Hunter x Hunter.

Source: Funimation

