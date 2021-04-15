Funimation Streams Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime's Recompilation Specials

Specials including new footage begin streaming on Thursday

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming three Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime specials on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. EDT with English subtitles and with an English dub . The three specials are recompilations of the anime's first season with new footage, and they are titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Sibling's Bond, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mt. Natagumo Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hashira Meeting Arc.

In a partnership with Aniplex of America , the specials will stream first on Funimation in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, and Mexico, and on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand. The episodes will get Spanish and Portuguese dubs at a later date.

The Sibling's Bond special opened in Japanese theaters in a limited screening run in March 2019, one month before the television anime's premiere. Sibling's Bond also aired on Fuji TV in October 2020, with the Mt. Natagumo Arc special airing later that month. The Hashira Meeting Arc special aired in Japan on December 20.

The anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019. The series is getting a new television anime, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc), this year.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America starting on April 23, and will release the film digitally on June 22.

Sources: Email correspondence, Funimation