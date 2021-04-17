Battle Athletes Victory ReSTART! Anime Adds 5 More Cast Members

The staff of Battle Athletes Victory ReSTART! , the anime of Rui Takatō 's new Pale Blue Dot Battle Athletes Daiundōkai ReSTART! manga, revealed five more cast members for the show on Saturday.

Satoshi Mikami as Jefferson Natdhipytadd (spelling not confirmed), a detective who visits the university boarding school. His nickname is Jeff.



Yūko Mita as Stella Rosnovsky, the headmistress of the university boarding school. Her nickname is "Cookie-sensei," as she loves to bake cookies.



Kana Ueda as Tamami Yanagida, the coach at the university boarding school



Shūta Morishima as Johann Reinhardt Roberts, the doctor at the university boarding school



Reina Kondo as Chal Walder (spelling not confirmed), a Cosmic Beauty candidate



The anime premiered in Japan on April 10, and Funimation is streaming the show as it airs.

Noriyoshi Sasaki ( Holmes of Kyoto , Joshi Kausei ) is directing the anime at Animation Studio Seven, and Yōhei Kashii is in charge of the series scripts. Kazunori Haruyama is designing the characters. Hideo Nakahara is the art director, while Naoto Kondō is the color key artist. Kazuto Horikawa is the compositing director of photography. Toru Nakano is the sound director. hisakuni , Yasuhiro Gasa , Shingo Yamazaki , Takuma Sogi , Yūko Takahashi , Kazuki Tomita , and Kenta Yokochi are composing the music, while SUPA LOVE is credited for background music. Nanaka Suwa is performing the anime's opening theme song "Cobalt no Kodō" (Cobalt Heartbeat). Reina Kondo is performing the anime's ending theme song "Sakura Maichiru Yoru ni" (On the Night When Cherry Blossom Petals Drift and Fall).

Takatō's manga features a completely new story for the 90s multimedia franchise Battle Athletes Victory . In the science-fiction sports action story set in the year 5100, elite athletes from around the solar system compete to become Cosmic Beauty, the champion of a huge athletic tournament. The prologue chapter includes images of the new competitors as well as Lahrri Feldnunt, Kris Christopher, and Akari Kanzaki, Cosmic Beauties of 100 years ago.

The manga's prologue debuted on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's manga website Comic Ruelle & Comic Jardi last June, and ended in March.

