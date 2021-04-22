Square Enix, Fairy Tail's Hiro Mashima Unveil Gate of Nightmares Smartphone RPG

Mashima designs characters, world for new RPG with, more in cast

Square Enix and Kodansha announced a new smartphone role-playing game titled Gate of Nightmares featuring character designs and world-building by Fairy Tail and Edens Zero manga creator Hiro Mashima on Thursday. The game is slated for iOS and Android, but Square Enix did not reveal a release date. The game is planning to accept applications for beta testing for the game in the upcoming days.

The game's currently announced cast includes (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

Yūya Hirose as Azel



Lynn as Emma





Other cast members with unannounced roles include Natsuki Hanae , Hiroki Yasumoto , and Atsumi Tanezaki .

The game is a traditional sword-and-sorcery fantasy set in the real world and Lemurias, a parallel world where people's dreams blend together and become real. On Lemurias, monstrous creatures known as Nightmares are born from people's fear and torment. The story begins with the meeting of the girl Emma and the boy Azel. Emma is a Nightwalker, trained to fight by using Nightmares. Azel is a boy who seems to attract Nightmares to himself.

Jin Fujisawa, the scenario writer for many games in Square Enix 's long-running Dragon Quest RPG series, is writing the scenario for the game. Yasuharu Takanashi , who composed the music for the television anime of Mashima's Fairy Tail manga, is composing the game's music.

Sources: Gate of Nightmares' website, Comic Natalie