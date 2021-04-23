Ghibli's Earwig and the Witch CG Feature Delays Theatrical Release in Japan Due to COVID-19

Was slated to open next Thursday after TV premiere, overseas release

The official website for Earwig and the Witch , Goro Miyazaki 's anime of Diana Wynne Jones ' novel of the same name and Studio Ghibli 's first CG feature, announced on Friday that the staff have decided to delay the film's planned theatrical screenings in Japan due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The film was slated to open in Japan on April 29, but the staff will announce the new opening date as soon as it is decided.

GKIDS confirmed earlier this month that its home video release of Studio Ghibli 's first CG feature Earwig and the Witch is identical to the version planned for Japanese theatrical screenings. GKIDS explained that the Japanese theatrical version added new footage compared to the version slated for last year's Festival de Cannes, but has the same footage as GKIDS ' releases this year.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government asked the national government on Wednesday evening to declare a state of emergency, to counter the increase in COVID-19 cases and to significantly reduce the number of people out during the upcoming "Golden Week" holidays. The national government is announcing a state of emergency that last from this Sunday, April 25 to May 11 (unless it is extended further) in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo prefectures.

The daily case tally in Tokyo reached 861 on Thursday, its highest tally since January 29 during the second state of emergency. Osaka prefecture recorded more than 1,100 new cases on Thursday, and has exceeded 1,000 new cases for three consecutive days.

The staff of the Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Nazo Meki! Hana no Tenkasu Gakuen anime film also delayed its opening, originally scheduled for this Friday.