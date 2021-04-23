'Ore, Tsushima' Feline TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals July Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Opūnokyōdai 's Ore, Tsushima cat manga began streaming its first full promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals the anime's July premiere date in the Super Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and their 26 affiliates.

The anime will star Akio Ohtsuka ( One Piece 's Blackbeard, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 's Batou) as the cat Tsushima (first visual below) and Mayumi Tanaka ( One Piece 's Luffy) as the elderly female character named Ojii-chan (grandfather, second visual below).

Fanworks ( Aggressive Retsuko ) and Space Neko Company ( Pop Team Epic , Gal & Dino ) are producing the anime. Jun Aoki ( Pop Team Epic , Gal & Dino ) is directing the anime.

The manga centers on a woman who is getting on in years, but all her cats think she's a man so they call her Ojii-chan. One day a brazen cat named Tsushima appears in Ojii-chan's yard.

Shogakukan published the manga's third volume on October 22. An anime fanbook will release in June. The series has over 420,000 copies in circulation.